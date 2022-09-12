Sharjah: Free screenings and awareness campaigns are returning next month for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - October - in the UAE.
UAE-based Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP)’s Pink Caravan annual activations planned for October month, among others, a Medical Mobile Clinic that can also be booked or sponsored for the provision of free breast and cervical cancer screenings to members of the community.
Other activations include signing up for a Corporate Wellness Day initiative to offer employees access to awareness lectures, clinical examinations for women aged above 40 and mammogram vouchers.
To know more, those interested can contact via email at Info@pinkcaravan.ae or through their social media channels.
Having delivered thousands of free breast health checkups including over 2,000 clinical breast examinations, more than 1,000 mammograms and over 200 ultrasound tests in 2021, Pink Caravan is calling for support in the fight against breast cancer - the most common cancer in the UAE. FoCP will be raising community awareness about the early detection and timely diagnosis of breast cancer.
Breast cancer became the most common cancer globally as of 2021, accounting for 12 per cent of all new annual cancer cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
In the UAE, for over 10 years, Pink Caravan has led targeted efforts to increase community awareness, offer free early detection screenings and checkups, and encourage government entities, businesses and existing partners in sponsoring their multi-pronged activities to promote breast health in the UAE. In 2021, for instance, the support extended by sponsors and partners enabled Pink Caravan to deliver thousands of free breast health checkups, including 2,197 clinical breast examinations, 1,019 mammograms and 208 ultrasound tests.