Last year, Pink Caravan delivered thousands of free breast health checkups, including 1,019 mammograms Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Free screenings and awareness campaigns are returning next month for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - October - in the UAE.

UAE-based Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP)’s Pink Caravan annual activations planned for October month, among others, a Medical Mobile Clinic that can also be booked or sponsored for the provision of free breast and cervical cancer screenings to members of the community.

A mobile clinic is a regular feature of the campaign Image Credit: Supplied

Other activations include signing up for a Corporate Wellness Day initiative to offer employees access to awareness lectures, clinical examinations for women aged above 40 and mammogram vouchers.

How to support
Pink Caravan has called on public and private sector organisations to get behind the targeted efforts and community wide activations they are planning to roll out in observance of the international Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October). There are multiple ways to get involved with, support and sponsor Pink Caravan’s comprehensive international Breast Cancer Awareness Month programme.
To know more, those interested can contact via email at Info@pinkcaravan.ae or through their social media channels.

Having delivered thousands of free breast health checkups including over 2,000 clinical breast examinations, more than 1,000 mammograms and over 200 ultrasound tests in 2021, Pink Caravan is calling for support in the fight against breast cancer - the most common cancer in the UAE. FoCP will be raising community awareness about the early detection and timely diagnosis of breast cancer.

Breast cancer became the most common cancer globally as of 2021, accounting for 12 per cent of all new annual cancer cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In the UAE, for over 10 years, Pink Caravan has led targeted efforts to increase community awareness, offer free early detection screenings and checkups, and encourage government entities, businesses and existing partners in sponsoring their multi-pronged activities to promote breast health in the UAE. In 2021, for instance, the support extended by sponsors and partners enabled Pink Caravan to deliver thousands of free breast health checkups, including 2,197 clinical breast examinations, 1,019 mammograms and 208 ultrasound tests.