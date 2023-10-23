Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) today launched an awareness campaign titled ‘For You, We Are Here’, to introduce its most important services.
Brigadier General Hussein Ibrahim Ahmed, Assistant Director-General of the Institutional Support Affairs Sector at GDRFa Dubai, said the aim of the initiative, which lasts till Octover 27 at Dubai Festival Centre, is to provide support to individuals in obtaining the department’s services with ease.
The package of services that the campaign seeks to introduce includes the GDRFA Dubai smart application, its website that provides mechanisms for submitting and following up on transactions, tourist visa services, as well as the institutional identity service, golden residency, the children’s passport platform, entry permit service for residents and citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries.