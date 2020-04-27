Majid Al Futtaim has recently inaugurated its third in-store hydroponic farm at its Carrefour market in Al Wasl. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Residents can now have more options for locally-grown farm produce as Majid Al Futtaim has recently inaugurated its third in-store hydroponic farm at its Carrefour market in Al Wasl.

The in-store hydroponic farms are part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the company with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) to promote sustainable locally-grown produce.

Hydroponic farming requires less space and fewer resources. It is a method of growing plants without soil and instead mineral nutrient solutions in water solvent are used.

Vegetables are grown in a controlled and hygienic environment, providing a sustainable and safe supply of food throughout the year, according to a statement from Majid Al Futtaim.

In addition to reducing the carbon footprint involved in food production, the farm also uses 90 per cent less water and less space than traditional farms to deliver approximately 10kg of fresh herbs and microgreens per day, equivalent to the yield of about 1 acre of farmland.

Green produce

The latest in-store farm on Al Wasl spans 24 square metres and joins two others farms in Carrefour locations at Yas Mall and My City Centre Masdar. The Al Wasl farm has a total growing area of 54 square metres and can accommodate up to 16 varieties of leafy greens, including lettuce, arugula, and kale, and herbs, such as basil, dill, and sorrel.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said: “Hydroponics and other modern cultivation methods are reshaping the sector and making it more sustainable. Given that the UAE has a shortage of arable land and fresh water, our wise leadership has committed to implementing innovative agricultural solutions that reduce the pressure on our natural resources.”

“Majid Al Futtaim’s hydroponic farms are a prime example of private-led ventures that help drive our sustainability agenda. We applaud the group’s steadfast dedication to environmental stewardship,” he continued.