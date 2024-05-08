Dubai: Young football fans were urged to positively channel their enthusiasm for the game during an awareness lecture by Dubai Police.

Dubai Police, represented by the ‘Your Commitment is Happiness’ initiative, organised the event at Al Maarif Boys School for Secondary Education to educate students on the public’s responsibilities in sports stadiums as stipulated by the Federal Law No. 8 of 2014 concerning the security of facilities and sporting events.

Lieutenant Nabt Sultan Al Ketbi emphasised during the awareness lecture, attended by the administrative and academic staff and students of Al Maarif Boys School for Secondary Education, that the initiative seeks to enhance communication between clubs and sports fans.

“It aims to unify efforts to please fans by instilling a culture of positive support through optimal use of social media. This approach is intended to spread positive messages and a culture of constructive criticism among all parties involved in the game, reflecting the civilised face of the country in our sports stadiums,” he said.

Lt Al Ketbi stated that the initiative raises awareness among the public about “the limits of support” and the “dangers of expressing negative emotions towards others”.

“It’s vital for the public to understand their obligations under the Federal Law regarding the security of facilities and sporting events. The initiative has received a significant response from sports and media institutions and community engagement, noticeably reducing negative phenomena in stadium stands,” he explained.