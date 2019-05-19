Dubai: A new cutting-edge food wastage technology across seven hotels in Dubai, is set to drastically reduce food waste and landfill contributions during Ramadan.

During a pilot programme at one of the JA Resorts and Hotels, a team have managed to reduce food waste by 81 per cent, which is the equivalent of almost 35,000 meals in less than a year.

This was achieved through a successful partnership with Winnow, a tech company which launched in the UAE in 2016, specialising in food waste management.

Winnow technology helps chefs run sustainable kitchens by harnessing the power of data, through smart technology. Simple and intuitive to use, the Winnow Waste Monitor comprises of a digital scale and a connected tablet.