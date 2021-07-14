RTA has announced five-day free parking from July 19 to 23 in Dubai during Eid Al Adha holidays Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Public parking across Dubai, except for multilevel parking terminals, will be free for five days from Monday to Friday, July 19-23, including the four-day Eid Al Adha holidays which fall on July 19-22.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has also announced the Eid timings of Dubai Metro. For Red Line the schedule will be from 5am to am (the following day) on July 19-22 and on Friday it will be from 10am to 1am the next day. On Saturday (24 July), it will be 5am to 12 midnight.

Green Line will be as follows: From Monday to Thursday (19-22 July 2021) from 5am to 1am (following day). On Friday (23 July), from 10am to 1am (following day), and on Saturday (24 July) from 5am to 12 midnight.

Dubai Tram

Operating hours for Dubai Tram will be from 6am to 1am (the following day) on July 19-22 (Monday to Thursday). On Friday (July 23), Dubai Tram will open from 9am until 1am the next and on Saturday (July 24) it will be open from 6am to 12midnight.

Feeder bus timings

Metro Link bus services at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 5am to 1.10am the following day. The timings of all feeder buses are synchronised with the Metro timetables.

Public buses

Gold Souq Bus Station is open from 4.30am to 12.30am while operating hours of Al-Ghubaiba Station are from 4.15am to 1am the following day. Sub-stations, including Satwa Station, will start from 4.30am to 11pm, except for Route C01 which will operate round the clock.

Inter-city bus and commercial coaches will be operating as follows: Al Ghubaiba, from 6.40am to 10.20pm; Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15 (past midnight); Etisalat Metro Station from 6am to 9pm; Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.20am to 10.40pm; and Hatta Station from 5.30am to 9.30pm. Al Jubail Station in Sharjah is open from 5.30 am to 11.15pm, and Ajman Station from 4.30am to 11pm.

Marine transport

Water Bus will operate at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12 noon up to 12 midnight while tourist services will run from 4pm to 11pm. Water Taxi will be operating on demand and the service will be available from 12 noon until 8pm. Customers are advised to make pre-booking.

Traditional abras will be operating at Dubai Creek Stations from 10am to 1am; Al Fahidi–Al Sabkha from 10am to 12.30am; Al Fahidi–Old Deira Souq from 10am to 12.30am; Baniyas Al Seef from 10am to 1am; Dubai Old Souq–Al Fahidi–Al Seef from 4pm to 11pm, and Al Jaddaf–Dubai Festival City from 8am to 12 midnight.

Offices