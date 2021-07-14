Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release of 520 inmates from reformative and punitive establishments Dubai on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Sheikh Mohammed’s noble gesture, which reflects the UAE’s values of tolerance and forgiveness, allows the pardoned prisoners an opportunity to start a new chapter in their lives and contribute to serving their families and communities.
Dubai’s Attorney General Essam Issa Al Humaidan said the pardon is in line with Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to bring joy to families of the released prisoners on the Eid occasion.
The initiative is also consistent with the principle of giving to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to return to their normal lives and get back to the righteous path.
Al Humaidan said that the Public Prosecution has immediately begun coordination with Dubai Police to implement the release order as soon as possible to enable the pardoned prisoners reunite with their families in this occasion.