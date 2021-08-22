This will be the first-of-its-kind meet to be conducted within a world fair

Student delegates at a Model United Nations session at a Dubai school in the past. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: In what will be the first Model UN (MUN) conference to be conducted within a World’s Fair, the United Nations Association in UAE has announced that EXPOMUN will take place during the Dubai Expo.

MUN, created at the time of the UN’s formation in 1945, is popular globally as an extracurricular educational simulation of the work of the UN in which middle school to university students, aged roughly 13 to 21, undertake experiential learning around international relations and key global issues.

Model UN is renowned for helping inquisitive, motivated youth hone a plethora of critical skills that help feed leadership and analytical mindsets toward compromise and consensus building with the underlying theme of helping to ‘improve the world’. In UAE there are roughly up to a dozen MUN school run conferences annually with participants drawn from nearly 40 MUN school clubs at the Secondary and University levels across the nation. Globally there are over 10,000 MUN clubs boasting over 100,000 members.

The high profile event is expected to bring together over 120 nationalities of young future leaders along with over 200 Model U.N. club members across the UAE, including a large percentage of Emirati students.

EXPOMUN will run three days and afford delegates one day for real world diplomacy within Expo as global students experience the rich and vast number of national Pavilions and take part in special diplomatic activities across Dubai.

The conference will culminate on the United Nation’s declared International Day of Education with an EXPOMUN awards gala and VVIP dinner.