On Diabetic Awareness Day, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE champions early detection, advanced treatment, and patient education to safeguard vision and enhance quality of life for those with diabetes

On Diabetic Awareness Day, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE reaffirms its commitment to advancing diabetic eye health. Diabetic retinopathy (DR), a serious complication of diabetes, is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide. Through comprehensive screening, early intervention, and advanced treatments, we help patients protect their vision and lead healthier lives.

The Risk of Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetic retinopathy occurs when high blood sugar damages the retina’s blood vessels, causing them to leak or swell. In early stages, DR often shows no symptoms, making regular screening essential.

If left untreated, DR can cause permanent vision loss. Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE emphasizes proactive care, ensuring that diabetic patients receive regular screenings and expert guidance to maintain their eye health.

Innovative Screening and Early Detection Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE leverages advanced technology to detect DR early. Our retinal imaging identifies subtle retinal changes before symptoms appear, allowing for timely intervention that reduces vision loss risks.

Image Credit: Supplied

Comprehensive Treatment Options When DR is detected, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE offers a range of tailored treatments. For cases, laser photocoagulation helps seal leaking blood vessels. For stages, anti-VEGF injections reduce retinal swelling and slow vision loss progression. Our personalized approach ensures each patient receives effective, customized care.

Advanced Anti-VEGF Therapy Anti-VEGF therapy has transformed DR treatment, particularly for diabetic macular edema, which impacts central vision.

Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE provides the latest in anti-VEGF therapies, extending intervals between treatments and enhancing quality of life. Incorporating these advancements, we continue to set high standards in diabetic eye care.

Empowering Patients Through Education We believe patient education is crucial. Managing DR requires medical intervention and lifestyle adjustments. Our team provides guidance on blood sugar control, regular check-ups, and lifestyle changes to empower patients in protecting their vision and taking control of their health.

The Future of Diabetic Eye Care Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE is at the forefront of diabetic eye care, driven by ongoing research and innovation. Our vision is to ensure every patient benefits from the latest in diabetic retinopathy and overall eye care.

This Diabetic Awareness Day, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE is proud to lead in diabetic eye care. Through early detection, advanced treatments, and patient education, we protect and preserve vision for those affected by diabetes.