Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) will co-organise the first Governmental Institutional Agility Forum in cooperation with the Business Agility Institute on Tuesday at Sky View Dubai.
The forum aims to educate attendees on the key skills, behaviours, and practices that promote a better working environment and achieve the objectives of institutional agility. Additionally, it comes as part of a series of events organised by GDRFA Dubai.
The event will be attended by Dr Ahmed Sidky, Head of Business Agility at Riot Games, and President of the International Consortium for Agile (ICAgile).
Government excellence
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General, GDRFA Dubai, said the Forum will take GDRFA’s efforts to the next level in implementing its comprehensive development strategy in line with the Dubai Government Excellence Strategy, which was approved in December 2022, to apply best practices and achieve the highest standards of organisational agility.
The event’s “why” pillar of institutional agility encompasses the principles of prioritising customer service, dealing with volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, and promoting freedom, flexibility, and agility. Moreover, the “what” pillar addresses specific areas and capabilities and the differences in government capabilities. Meanwhile, the “how” pillar focuses on how to change the culture, promote, and measure organisational agility.