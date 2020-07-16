Dubai: A fire erupted a building behind Dubai’s Lamcy Plaza on Thursday, an official said.
According to Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson, firefighters from Karama, Itihad and Port Saeed stations have brought the blaze under control.
“We received the report at 9:25pm and firefighters reached the place after five minutes. Residents are evacuating now and firefighters extinguishing the blaze,” the spokesperson said.
The fire was brought under control at 10:10pm according to firefighters' commander at the fire scene.