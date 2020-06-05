Fire at the warehuse Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A fire broke out in a warehouse on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city on Friday, the Abu Dhabi Municipality said on its Twitter handle.

The situation was brought under control by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence. No injuries were reported.

The municipality confirmed the presence of the fire in the Al Mafraq warehouse area and reassured residents that the Civil Defence has brought the situation under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.