Young couple had met on Facebook a year ago and will tie the knot this month in Dubai

Frances Sigaya proposes to Izume Niwa at Global Village in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: ‘Tis the season to be jolly’ and also the perfect time for a Filipino couple who got engaged under a giant Christmas tree at Dubai’s Global Village.

It was Frances Sigaya’s first-ever visit to Global Village and he “was overwhelmed by [Global Village’s] festive spirit”. The atmosphere at the park inspired him go down on one knee, right under the giant festive tree at Celebration Walk, to propose marriage to his girlfriend Izume Niwa.

Niwa said yes and the couple is tying the knot this month in an intimate ceremony to be held in Dubai.

Frances Sigaya and Izume Niwa after getting engaged Image Credit: Supplied

‘It felt perfect’

“I felt awkward when people started staring at us but the background was so lovely, with the festive tree and festive music, that it all felt perfect,” said Niwa, 31, who met Sigaya, 33, on Facebook. They have known each other for a year and their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship.

“Global Village is a special place and we are happy to start a new phase of our life with the festive spirit around us,” Niwa said.

Festive season

The Yuletide spirit is alive at Global Village. Snow flurries are falling over Celebration Walk and Festival Wheel every day until January 8, 2022, while teddy bears have donned their Santa hats around the park.

Santa Claus is singing his favourite songs from his golden sleigh in Arabian Square and will be spreading festive cheer until January 8, 2022.

Guests can also stop by the mini festive market at Celebration Walk while admiring the giant Christmas tree. Carnaval is also celebrating with festive music and lights.

Children, meanwhile, can choose from a wish list of 10 special Global Village experiences and put their messages in a bauble for Santa.