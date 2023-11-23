Yvonne received an unforgettable birthday gift on November 18, when she was announced as a winner in Mahzooz’s 155th live draw.

She is one among three to take home Dh100,000 as part of the Triple 100 guaranteed raffle draw. Yvonne said her mother was the lucky charm behind her incredible win.

The mother of two, aged 17 and 12, embarked on a field trip with her family on Sunday morning, blissfully unaware of the news awaiting her.

Overwhelmed with joy upon receiving a phone call from Mahzooz, Yvonne immediately shared the news with her children and her mother who is visiting Dubai at the moment.

Yvonne has previously won smaller amounts in raffle draws in the Philippines but not such a big amount. As the primary breadwinner of her family, Yvonne plans to use her winnings wisely. Her intention is to invest in real estate in the Philippines. She wants to secure a small home for her and her loved ones. In addition, she aims to provide financial assistance to her siblings, demonstrating the true spirit of generosity and gratitude.

Joining Yvonne in the celebration are two other lucky winners who also won Dh100,000 prize at the Mahzooz draw.

Indian national Jeevitha, a 32-year-old housewife, received news of her win while she was outside to drop her youngest daughter to a drawing class. Jeevitha plans to use her winnings to start a business in India.

Jeevitha’s journey with Mahzooz began thanks to her brother who lives in Qatar. Thanks to his recommendation, Jeevitha started participating once a month.