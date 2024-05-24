Sharjah: A driving test examinee who has always dreamt of going behind the wheel since he was a teen saw his dreams shattered when he failed his driving test, not once, but 13 times.

Each time he failed the tough test, he felt more and more defeated. But he refused to give up. He was determined to prove to himself and to others that he could do it.

Determined

With each failed attempt, he learnt from his mistakes and practised more diligently. He sought out additional driving lessons for the test. Despite the numerous setbacks, he remained persistent and focussed on achieving his goal.

This was story told by Col. Rashid Ahmed Al Fardan, Head of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police,

Finally, on the examinees’ 14th try, he walked into the testing centre with a newfound sense of confidence.

Hard work

He knew he had put in the hard work.

As he manoeuvred through the test, he felt a sense of calm wash over him, knowing that this time would be different.

To his utmost delight, he passed with flying colours. The examiner congratulated him on a job well done, and he could hardly contain his excitement.

Tears of joy welled up in his eyes as he realised that his determination and perseverance had paid off.

From that day on, he became a shining example of resilience and perseverance. He never gave up on his dreams, even when the odds seemed stacked against him.

Failure is not the end

Through sheer determination and hard work, he had finally achieved what he had set out to do.