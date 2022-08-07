Dubai: The Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been turned into Malaysia’s Technology and Innovation Hub and will be part of Expo City Dubai when it opens to the public in October this year.

After the pavilion was decommissioned, officials from the Malaysian Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) handed it over to Aerodyne Group, a DT3 (drone technology, data technology and digital transformation) enterprise solutions provider. Aerodyne Group said they will use the pavilion as their second international headquarters.

In a statement to Gulf News, MOSTI Secretary-General Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan, who is also the Commissioner-General of Malaysia for Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We congratulate the people and Government of Dubai on its new chapter and look forward to the opening of Expo City Dubai on October 1.”

He noted Expo’s legacy programme will boost Dubai’s position as a “tech-enabled city of the future”.

“Malaysia is proud and honoured to be part of Expo City Dubai and will leverage opportunities at the centre envisioned to be a global hub for creativity and a model for cities of the future. We are excited to be part of the ‘most beautiful ambitions of Dubai’ as announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” the Malaysian minister added.

He continued: “Our participation in the legacy programme can also help facilitate Malaysian companies’ access to the global market and highlight Malaysia’s comprehensive ecosystem, support, and infrastructure to investors.”

Commitment to sustainability

Aerodyne founder and group CEO Rabih Bou Rached said: “(We are) enthusiastic to carry the torch for Malaysia in demonstrating the country’s commitment to sustainability and charting a future path. The strategic location of Dubai plays a vital role in expanding the reach of Aerodyne’s services and placing drones centre-stage at the global level. We envision that the pavilion will become a hub for all things drones, a conduit for innovation, a space for all drone enthusiasts, and a place for excellence.”

He added: “Through our tools, we want to push the world and ourselves to make more sustainable choices. It is an honour to be entrusted with Malaysia’s net-zero carbon pavilion.

During Expo 2020 Dubai, from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, Malaysia’s Rainforest Canopy Pavilion welcomed over a million visitors. It also hosted thematic trade and business programmes promoting Malaysian products and services.

Expo City Dubai