Dubai: Etisalat says internet services are back to normal after many users across the UAE faced connection issues on Thursday evening. They took to the social media to complain about the interruption.
The services were interrupted at around 10pm, internet tool Down Detector showed.
Etisalat said on Twitter that services were back to normal at 1.30am.
"It has been determined that all internet services are now back to normal after our technical teams were able to fix the issues resulting from the technical glitch that caused partial disruption to our network during the past few hours," a tweet said.
Etisalat said at the time it was working on the problem.
"Currently, the internet service is experiencing a technical problem," an Etisalat statement said. "We apologize for any inconvenience you may encounter with some apps, as we are working with the relevant authorities to resolve the issue."
Etisalat's Live Outage heat map showed that services in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were affected the most.