New York: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) is launching a global ‘#ItAffectsYou’ contest for youth to produce a two-minute video showing the impact of climate change, or a counter measure, it was announced on Sunday. The competition, announced in New York by Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of MOCCAE, is aimed at young men and women between the ages of 18 and 35. Twitter on Sunday launched a dedicated emoji for the competition. The emoji is unlocked when the hashtag #ItAffectsYou is tweeted on the social platform, showing the globe with a heart symbol held up by two hands. Participants need to upload their videos to the Globally Great platform (www.globallygreat.com) as well as share them via their Twitter accounts using the hashtag #ItAffectsYou and tagging @MoCCaEUAE by November 30. MOCCAE will announce the winners on its Twitter page on or before January 10, 2020. The first-place winner will be awarded a trip to the UAE and a hosted visit to the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020, as well as leading sustainability and clean energy sites.