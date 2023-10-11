The 9-month comprehensive training journey not only delves into the core pillars of the organisation, which includes studying the latest trends in technology and AI but is also a critical part of the broader Beeah Executive School offerings, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The programme is specifically designed to cultivate transformative leadership and identify future potential leaders within the organisation. Created to align with the UAE’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and integral to BEEAH’s growth strategy, the programme underscores company’s commitment to driving innovation, sustainability, digitalisation, and growth.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, stated: “In a rapidly changing global environment where innovation and sustainability are paramount, it is our responsibility to ensure that our leaders are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to guide our organisation into the future. This programme is more than just an investment in our employees. It is an investment in BEEAH’s legacy and our promise to remain at the forefront of the industry. By integrating cutting-edge technology and AI insights into our curriculum, we’re ensuring that our next generation of leaders is not just prepared for tomorrow but is shaping it.”

Interactive workshops

The BEEAH Future Leadership Programme features a series of interactive workshops, training sessions, and a capstone project, all facilitated by experienced trainers. In partnership with the world-renowned training provider, Emeritus, the programme’s curriculum is linked with prestigious universities such as MIT Management Executive Education, Columbia Business School, Tuck Executive Education ensuring access to globally recognised educational resources. From enhancing leadership capabilities to embracing the latest in technology trends, the programme aims to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration, as well as a culture of learning across BEEAH.

Unwavering commitment

Reflecting on the launch of this initiative, Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Education Officer at BEEAH Group, commented: “The Future Leadership Programme is not just a training initiative; it is a testament to BEEAH’s unwavering commitment to cultivating leadership potential that resonates with our core values of innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth. In collaboration with Emeritus, we are empowering our employees with world-class education, preparing them to lead in a rapidly evolving global landscape. This programme symbolises our investment in people, who are our greatest assets, and our confidence in their ability to drive our vision forward.”

Diverse business units

Emphasising cross-functional collaboration, the programme will allow participants to engage with high-potential colleagues from diverse business units, nurturing a shared learning environment. The inaugural batch, consisting of 20 employees, promises personalised attention, and optimal learning outcomes, while the annual enrolment ensures that the benefits of the programme resonate throughout the organisation.