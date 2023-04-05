Sharjah: BEEAH Education, a subsidiary of BEEAH Group based in the UAE, has announced a new edition of the Future Pioneers Awards, a Dh1 million international award aimed at rewarding innovative ideas and projects that have the potential to shape the future of sustainability.

The awards are open to all individuals, including school students, university students, and professionals from various industries.

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and President of the American University of Sharjah, the Future Pioneers Awards, previously known as the Environmental Excellence School Award (EESA), offers a total award prize of Dh1 million dirhams to the winners.

Over the past decade, EESA had received more than 2,600 entries from participating schools across the UAE.

Speaking on the launch of the Future Pioneers Awards, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, said: “The Future Pioneers Awards celebrate and recognise the sustainable efforts and achievements of people who are committed to making a difference for a better future. As a sustainability pioneer, the BEEAH Group aims to encourage individuals who are innovating and implementing solutions that tackle emerging challenges. With UAE observing 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, we believe awards like the FPA will support and advance our national goals for a net-zero, sustainable tomorrow.”

Hind Al Huwaidi, Managing Director of BEEAH Education, said: “Our aim with the new, international, and pan-demographic model of the Future Pioneers Awards is to celebrate the spirit of sustainability innovation and creativity among individuals, groups, and organisations of all generations. We believe that sustainability is the key to the future, and through the FPA, we hope to inspire and recognise passionate minds who are making a difference in their communities and supporting our region’s future-forward and net-zero ambitions.”

Categories

The Awards offers four categories for submissions, each with its specific eligibility criteria and evaluation. The mobile application category requires an original, interactive app designed and developed by the individual/group that reflects the chosen theme and represents digital innovation.

In the prototype or invention category, the project must offer a solution to a challenge under the chosen theme, use safe and environmentally friendly materials, be well-assembled and in excellent working condition, and have a mock-up resembling the finished product.

The social media campaign category requires creative and original content on two platforms, a clear plan, and meaningful name, and good engagement.

Finally, the documentary video category requires a 15 to 30-minute video showcasing a scenario with a clear message, script, intent, and inspiration, as well as clear visual composition and sound effects.