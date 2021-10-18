Another 30km will be added to track winding through forest in Mushrif National Park

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, captioned this Twitter post: "I enjoyed mountain biking in Mushrif National Park, the first mountain bike trail in the heart of Dubai with a length of 50 kilometers." Image Credit: @HamdanMohammed/Twitter

Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Monday announced the completion of the first phase of a project to create a 50km mountain bike track in the Mushrif National Park.

It forms part of implementing the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the emirate into a bicycle-friendly city.

Set amidst the park’s forest that features 70,000 trees, the mountain bike track adds to the infrastructure being developed for residents to practise cycling as a sport.

The first phase of the project, which has now been completed, spans 20km (green and blue track).

The second phase will add another 30km to the project (red track).

Part of wider vision

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General, Dubai Municipality said: “The project is guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in.”

The mountain bike track has been built to align with the terrain of the area and meet the requirements of both amateur and professional users. The project will support Dubai’s broader effort to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle in the emirate, Al Hajri said.

3,000 cyclist per day capacity

The first phase of the winding track, which is 3m wide, has the capacity to accommodate more than 3,000 cyclists per day. The track starts from a designated area next to the main gate of the park and ends at the same point, with three quick-return lanes.

Colour-coded levels The cycling track is graded by various colours, based on international standards and specifications.

-Green represents an easy trail that suits beginner cyclists.

-Blue represents a moderately challenging path suitable for intermediate cyclists and mountain bikers with basic skills.

-Red is used to mark a tougher trail that is suitable for highly-skilled mountain bikers.

-Black is used to designate an extremely challenging path which is reserved for expert cyclists with the high levels of fitness needed to ride such difficult paths.



Digital map

In its first phase, the track features three crossing bridges. On project completion, it will have 10 bridges. The new mountain bike track will also attract regional and international competitions.

A digital map of the tracks will be available for cyclists to share their location and track the route. A total of 124 signage boards have also been installed.