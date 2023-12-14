“In all our projects and initiatives, we are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who accepts nothing but the top position in every field. Following his directives, we have adopted the latest clean and renewable energy technologies in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. This increases the share of clean and renewable energy sources to achieve the goals of the UAE Net-Zero 2050 Strategy, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, and we have already achieved the interim goals of this strategy in record time. We are proud of this new international recognition, which underlines DEWA’s leadership and excellence. The 4th phase of the solar park supports our efforts in energy storage, as it has a storage capacity of 15 hours, allowing for solar energy availability round the clock,” said Al Tayer.