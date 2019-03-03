Abu Dhabi: Jet ski companies will be slapped with hefty fines if they continue to harm the marine environment.
The Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi (DoT) said that the fine dumping any liquid or solid waste in the waters while driving jet skis will incur a fine of Dh500. A Dh1,000 fine will be imposed if the offence is carried out for a second time, in addition to suspending the establishment’s commercial licence for one month.
Carrying out the offence for a third time will lead to a Dh2,000 fine and the commercial licence will be suspended for two months, according to the transport department.
In the event of a leakage or any type of emergency, jet ski bikers should contact the Coast Guard on 996.
Users were also urged to adhere to the safety requirements and general rules when riding jet skis, and not to endanger the public’s lives with their reckless behaviour.
Companies were also warned on the perils of not providing safety jackets, overloading the bikes with passengers, and riding in areas near crowded places on the beach.
Driving too close
Based on the regulations for licensing, hiring and using personal jet skis, "operating a jet ski less than 200 metres from the beach" will attract a penalty of Dh2,000.
According to the Department of Transport, the first violation will lead to a Dh500 fine, while the offences for the second and third time will bring about a Dh1,000 and Dh2,000 fine respectively.
If found driving too close to the shore for the third time, violators will also have their jet ski impounded for one month.