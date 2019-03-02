DUBAI: The Environmental Compliance Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) carried out a surprise inspection at the Waterfront Market in Dubai.
Inspectors seized 1,730 kilograms of fish, issued violation tickets to shop owners, fishermen and fish transporters who contravened the UAE’s fisheries regulations, and donated the haul to charities to benefit families in need.
Conducted in coordination with Dubai Municipality and the market management, the recent inspection was part of a schedule of field visits aimed at verifying the compliance of environmental, agricultural, livestock and fishery facilities with federal regulations.
The inspection team observed several violations of the Ministerial Decision No. 580 of 2015 concerning the prevention of fishing, selling and marketing of undersized fish and Ministerial Resolution No. 500 of 2014 regulating shark fishing and trade, which was still valid at the time of the inspection.
In February 2019, MOCCAE issued the Ministerial Resolution No. 43 of 2019 regulating shark fishing and trade. In force from March 1, 2019, the resolution overrides Ministerial Resolution No. 500 of 2014 as well as any contradictory legislation on the subject.
Violations of these laws can be reported by calling the toll free number 800-3050.