Volunteers who participated in the campaign came from different nationalities, age groups and backgrounds. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A total of 13,650kg of waste material was collected and handed over to the municipal authorities by a record 4,923 people who participated in the Clean Up UAE campaign in Dubai this week.

The recyclables were segregated from the general waste collected by Emirates Environmental group (EEG) team and the volunteers, following which they were uploaded on EEG trucks and sent to established recycling facilities in the UAE.

In total, EEG and the participants collected 16,293 kg of waste from sites across the four emirates under the banner of Clean Up UAE. Launched on December 6 in Sharjah, the campaign moved to Ajman and Fujairah on december 7 and 9. The Clean Up in Dubai was conducted at Al Qudra on Saturday.

EEG’s Habiba Al Mar’ashi said. “Al Qudra Lakes in Duba serve as an important sanctuary for many migratory birds, animals, reptiles and insects. These lakes despite being man-made, are wonderful nature reserves. We need to conserve areas such as these, to allow our local wildlife population to thrive.”

Clean Up UAE will continue for one more week with sites being opened in Abu Dhabi on December 12. It will conclude in Ras Al Khaimah on December 16.

Sultan Alwan, Acting Undersecretary at MoCCAE, was part of the Clean Up UAE campaign in Dubai. He hailed the efforts of the EEG for its efforts in protecting the UAE’s environment. “Protecting the environment, preserving our natural resources and sustaining biodiversity have been a priority in the strategies of the UAE government.”

Reena Vivek, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich in the Middle East, said: “At Zurich, we believe that sustainability needs to be a part of every company’s DNA and core business strategy. Not only do we need to have conversation around it, but as a community, we need to translate these dialogues into actions. Our partnership with EEG will take our commitment to the region’s sustainable goals one step further and help us make a direct contribution to the vision of a more sustainable UAE.”