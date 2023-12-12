Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah, has honoured 16 individual and corporation winners of the Future Pioneers Awards (FPA) at BEEAH Group headquarters.

The awards ceremony was held in Sharjah in recognition of the participants’ outstanding achievements and innovative contributions to sustainability across FPA’s three main categories: individuals, groups, and corporations.

The latest edition of the ‘Future Pioneers Awards’, which was launched by BEEAH Education, a subsidiary of BEEAH Group, the region’s sustainability pioneer and digital expert, is an international award aimed at recognising and rewarding innovative ideas and projects from individuals, groups and corporations that have the potential to shape the future of sustainability.

The international awards are dedicated to recognising and rewarding innovative ideas and projects with the potential to shape the future of sustainability and are open to all individuals, including school students, university students, and professionals from various industries. Providing a platform to showcase innovative sustainability efforts and ideas that will have positive impacts on communities, the ‘Future Pioneer Awards’ received several submissions across its three categories.

The Future Pioneers Award sets a new benchmark for sustainable excellence. Representatives from Dulevo Fayat Group, strategic partners for this year’s edition of the awards, were also present during the ceremony.

Congratulating participants and winners for their remarkable achievements, Sheikha Bodour commented: “We care about our future generations, which is why innovation is now a central part of our growth strategy, and we celebrate visionaries and change-makers underlining Sharjah’s leading position in sustainability and innovation.

“In Sharjah, sustainability is not just a buzzword or a passing trend. It is a commitment and a fundamental principle that guides our actions and shapes our decisions”, she further added, commending BEEAH’s pioneering efforts, including the FPA, in successfully shaping the future of sustainability in the emirate.

Speaking on the occasion, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH, said: “Technology and innovation are key to transforming societies and industries to progress on local, regional and global sustainability agendas. By recognising sustainable action, inventiveness among the youth, institutions and organisations through the Future Pioneers Award, we seek to encourage further innovations that have the potential to shape a better tomorrow.”

Congratulating the 2023 winners, Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Education Officer at BEEAH Group, said: “These awards are a tribute to individuals and organisations worldwide for pushing the limits of what is conceivable in shaping a sustainable future. We have designed this platform to spotlight high-potential initiatives and innovations and encourage their wide-scale adoption globally. With awards for individuals, groups and organisations, the FPA recognises innovative ideas across a range of audiences and scales.”

Group category winners

The Salama Dawa’aya mobile application was co-developed by pharmaceutical faculty and university students. The goal of the application is to reduce pharmaceutical pollution in landfills and oceans by enabling users to locate SALAMA disposal boxes. The group members included:

Abd Erraouf Hait Amar

Abdulrahman AlZyoud

Omniya Mamoun

Rusel Al-Sajry

Shahd Baz

Nada Fadloul

Nada Ehab Zyada

Amir Amjed Joudeh

Dr Feras Jirjees (Advisor)

An innovation on “Natural Replacement for Glass Fibre” was also awarded for demonstrating the use of date palm tree fibre to replace glass fibre in manufacturing. The group members included:

Hussain Ahmed Murad

Waleed Othman Mohammed

Muna Ali Allogani (Supervisor)

An autonomous indoor air quality robot prototype powered by Lidar technology for high-precision spatial mapping and air quality reporting also won in the Group category, with members:

Prof. Mohammed Ghazal

Dr. Mohammed Alkhedher

Eng. Omar Al-Ali

Eng. Marah Alhalabi

Eng. Maha Yaghi

Eng. Abdalla Gad

Another winning prototype under the Group category is the PV Panel Cleaner that works automatically or remotely, utilising sensors for dust and a pump for distilled water. The winning team members included:

Mariam Al Ghafri

Aisha Al Mghni

Mouza Al Ymahi

Marwa Al Ymahi (Teacher and Supervisor)

Social Media category winners

In the Group category for social media, H2FUELS, won an award. The social media platform is designed to promote zero-emission transportation by renting and selling hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles. The group members included:

Eng. Nada Ghanem

Eng. Hessa Almehrzi

Eng. Bshaer Nasser

Another winning social media campaign was the “Agents of Action”, which focuses on promoting sustainable waste management methods worldwide. The group members included:

Shifana Nafees

Ayshath Thanseeha

Shehanas Mohamed Rafeek

Rishada. K

The 9 Pioneers won for its campaign to address global waste mismanagement, focusing on raising awareness and engaging with the worldwide community. The group members included:

Sashini Manikandan

Adrish Acharyya

Yazhini Muthu

Devadev Manoj Kumar

Raghav Krishna Seshadri Sumanth

Sanvika Sandeep

Shreyas Krishna Prasad Sunnanguli

Meer Shamdasani

Kamaakhya Sharma

Documentary winner

The Documentary “Dumpster To Destination” also won an award for highlighting the adverse environmental impact of carelessly dumping waste.

Corporate winners

BEEAH Education announced Sharjah Airport and Sungrow as winners in the Corporate Award category for their distinguished efforts, sustainability initiatives, and projects.

Jury Committee