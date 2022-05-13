Dubai: Emiratis have paid their respects to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away today. They said the nation had lost a father, a friend, and a great visionary leader. But as they mourned, they also vowed to continue his legacy for the present and future generations.
Sara Al Madani, entrepreneur and public speaker:
“We have lost a leader, a father and a best friend. His love, kindness and passion have touched us all. We grew up protected by his care. His achievements speak for themselves and will forever be celebrated. We are his children forever.”
Nasser Alawar, lawyer:
Mariam Othman, CEO, Rashid Centre for People of Determination:
“As we bid farewell to our father and leader, we also take this opportunity to take a pledge to continue his legacy for the present and future generations. I’m one with the nation in mourning with the passing of the father of our country, who has inspired every Emirati and empowered people of determination with his outstanding leadership and guidance.”
Bader Khamis, lawyer:
“The late President will continue to live in our hearts forever. He was a major pillar in the development of the UAE. His legacy will live on for years to come.”
Dr Humaid Al Shamsi, director of Oncology at VPS Healthcare:
“His leadership has brought the region together and developed the country. The kind of progress the UAE has accomplished — from education to health care, from energy to environment — is a true testament to his vision and guidance,” he added.
Mohammed Al Najar:
“Sheikh Khalifa’s death is a very painful news. We have lost a leader and father who was close to his people. His memory will remain among us for the great achievements that the UAE has achieved. May Allah grant him the highest rank in heaven.”
Asma Hilal Lootah, founder and owner of One Hundred Wellness Centre:
“With a heavy heart we mourn the passing of our beloved leader. We are forever touched by his great leadership, kind soul and philanthropy that reached those near and far. My deepest condolences to our leadership and my fellow citizens. May we strongly carry forth the torch lit by him and follow in his footsteps. May he rest in peace.”
Wadha Almutawa:
“He was our beloved father. He was a leader, a guardian and a father to everyone on this land. We will never forget his vision, support and love for the nation.”
