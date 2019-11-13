Classmates offered condolences on social media after fellow student was buried in Al Ain

Suhail Saif Al Derei was killed in a traffic accident in Indianapolis last Sunday. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: Nawaf Aljohani

Dubai: Emirati student Suhail Saif Suhail Humaid Al Derei, 20, was laid to rest in his hometown of Al Ain after he was killed in a traffic accident in Indianapolis, US.

Funeral prayers were held at 6.30am on Wednesday.

Residents across the UAE offered their condolences to the family and expressed their shock over the tragic news. Al Derei’s classmates were also consumed by grief over the sudden news of his death, as many took to social networking sites to offer their thoughts and prayers to the bereaved family.

“May God have mercy on your servant Suhail Saif Al Derei, and forgive him,” said @llfcbll.

Indiana State Police confirmed the identity of Al Darei, who was enrolled as an exchange student at Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis.

In a statement, police said the traffic accident took place on November 10 at 1.35am, when his Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a silver Kia driving in the wrong direction.

Indiana State Police said the traffic accident took place on November 10 at 1.35am. Image Credit: Supplied

Preliminary investigations showed that the Kia was northbound in the southbound lanes, travelling in the centre lane.

“The Kia struck a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette head on. The Corvette was traveling southbound in the centre lane. The inside lane (3rd lane) was closed at the time of the crash with orange traffic barrels for construction purposes. The Corvette was occupied by two males,” said Indiana State Police.

The fatal accident happened when a female driver, travelling in the wrong direction, crashed into Al Derei's vehicle. Image Credit: Supplied

Al Derei was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was transported to Franciscan Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, identified as Anna R. Warner, 21, from Beaverville, Illinois, was also killed in the accident.