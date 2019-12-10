DUBAI

From vintage cameras and playing cards to unique passports and ID documents, a wide range of collectibles are on display at an exhibition titled “Hobbies and Personal Collections” in Dubai this week.

Hosted by the Cultural & Scientific Association at Al Mamzar, the exhibition was inaugurated on Monday in the presence of Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, alongside Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Adviser to the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs.

The exhibition features multiple collectibles compiled by Emirati hobbyists which will be showcased until Saturday. Visitors can see an array of unusual collections ranging from antiques to pieces gathered from all around the world.

Among the highlights is a unique collection of classic cameras by Rashid Al Balooshi, who works in the fields of forensic photography. The oldest camera in his collection is a 1912 camera originating from New York. Visitors can trace the evolution of the camera by looking at how the designs have changed with newer technologies over the years.

Another collector Bilal Budoor told Gulf News that his collection of playing cards from all around the world took an entire year to compile, “I love that each of these items tells a story and has a reason to be part of my collection.” His playing cards belong to airlines, companies, worldwide artists and more.

Similarly, Ahmed Hassawi’s passport and identification document collection is a talking point. The hobbyist, who works with Dubai Police, has a passion for locating old documents from even before the days of the Union. One personal identification document dated 1963 for instance belongs to a Ras Al Khaimah citizen with the emirate’s old flag featured in it. Al Hassawi is also a collector of military medals, before and after the formation of the Union.

Abdullah Al Mutairi, an expert in culture and heritage, owns a large collection of spoons in different shapes and sizes. Some spoons date back to 1776 fLondon, while others include engravings dating back to the Ottoman Empire.

One of the more notable names found in this exhibition is Hassan Busabir, who owns a personal museum in Sharjah with many traditional treasures such as replicas of old shops. They cover everything from toys to currencies and even some old weaponry. At the exhibition, Busabir is displaying an old collection of wall clocks that range in size and age.

Busabir said collectibles give visitors a taste of heritage. Students also get to learn about their past. “Everything I collect represents me, my life and my childhood,” he told Gulf News, “When students see these collections we explain to them how we used to play and build toys out of cans before the country imported toys. It gives students an insight into their parents’ and grandparents’ lives.”

Entry to the exhbition, which is open to the public till saturday, is free.