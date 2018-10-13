In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old Emirati man was killed late Friday night on a highway in Umm Al Quwain .

The accident occurred on the race track of Emirates Motorplex, the popular off-road race track in the UAE.

J.M.A.D., a Kalba resident, was part of a group who had gathered to participate in car racing.

Videos and pictures of the accident went viral on social media.

One video showed the car of the deceased crashing into the barriers.

The young man reportedly died on the spot and his body was taken to hospital.

Umm Al Quwain police launched investigations to find out the circumstances behind the accident. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family for burial. Funeral prayers for the departed were performed after Fajr prayers.