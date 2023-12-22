Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that an Emirati citizen and his wife both sustained injuries in the Prague shooting that took place yesterday.
The Ministry said that it is following up on the condition of the Emirati citizen and his wife who were injured in the shooting incident that took place in the Czech Republic.
The Ministry emphasised its commitment to providing comprehensive support and healthcare to the injured, in close coordination with Czech authorities and with the assistance of a team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The couple were injured when a 24-year-old Czech student shot his father dead, then killed 14 people and wounded 25 others at his Prague university on Thursday before possibly killing himself. The police said that the shooting incident marks the country's worst-ever mass shooting.
The government declared a day of mourning across the central European country for December 23 to remember the victims, decided at a special cabinet meeting with President Petr Pavel.