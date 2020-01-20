Dubai: Ten Dubai inmates will be released after an Emirati businessman donated Dh506,053 to Al Awir Central Jail, an official said.

Brigadier Marwan Abdul Kareem Julfar, Acting Director of the Correctional and Punitive Institutions at Dubai Police, commended the generous contribution made by Emirati businessman Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem to establish social solidarity and contribute to the development and social objectives of the UAE. He said that the money will help to pay the debts of the prisoners to free them.