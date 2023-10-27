Last Sunday two participants were just one number short of the historic Dh100 million MEGA7 Prize. Doan Que Phuong from Vietnam and Jakson Joseph from India, having matched 6 out of 7 numbers, celebrated their shared second prize of Dh250,000.

Born in the vibrant heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Doan Que Phuong’s life is no stranger to travel adventures.

By the age of 36, this digital marketing expert had already traveled to many countries around the world, including Malaysia, Russia, and the Philippines, before making Dubai her home.

Fate, and her husband’s timely suggestion, were the reasons behind her discovery of Emirates Draw.

“My journey with Emirates Draw began randomly. My husband, cheekily asking for a random number, introduced me to the game. His genuine excitement was infectious. I was drawn in, and soon, it became our little weekly ritual,” Doan mentions.

Her consistent participation in MEGA7 resulted in her recent win of Dh125,000. This unexpected blessing supported Doan’s entrepreneurial dream.

“My Italian husband, a talented chef, and I have always dreamt of launching a catering service in Dubai. Thanks to Emirates Draw, we finally have the means to turn our dream into a reality,” she elaborates.

Winner based in Dammam

On the other hand, Jakson Joseph’s story begins in Kerala all the way to Dammam, Saudi Arabia. This 34-year-old logistics professional, married with one daughter, found out about Emirates Draw through an online ad. His win took him by complete surprise. But the story doesn’t end there.

“When I shared the wonderful news with my wife, her thoughts were somewhere on the cricket pitch, cheering for India against New Zealand. To her, my win and India’s game were on the same exciting level. In her eyes, it was a day of double wins,” Jakson reflects.

While Doan is steering towards her business dream, Jakson remains unsure of his plans regarding his win.

However, one thing is certain—he will continue to participate in Emirates Draw, with his eyes firmly set on winning the Dh100 million Grand Prize. His trusted strategy?

The Quick Pick option, then lightly changing some of the numbers, has been successful for him in the past.

The Dh100 million MEGA7 Grand Prize is the largest prize across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, and remains unclaimed by any individual or group, that successfully matches all seven numbers.

