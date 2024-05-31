Beirut: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has provided various medical supplies to support the healthcare sector in Lebanon, as part of its ongoing humanitarian initiatives in the country.

The gesture is in line with ERC’s commitment to contributing to enhancing health services provided for the Lebanese people.

Through its delegation currently in Beirut, the ERC delivered large quantities of medicines, equipment, and medical supplies to the Lebanese Red Cross, as part of the ongoing cooperation and humanitarian partnership between the two organisations.

The medicines and medical supplies arrived in the capital, Beirut, aboard a special plane carrying tens of tonnes of these materials.

The ERC delegation discussed with Lebanese Red Cross officials the cooperation and coordination in areas of mutual interest, and the needs of the Lebanese arena for humanitarian and developmental assistance, particularly in the health sector.

Humanitarian

The UAE’s philanthropic organisation confirmed that it places great importance on its humanitarian and developmental programmes in Lebanon and is working through its office in Beirut to expand the number of beneficiaries in Lebanon.