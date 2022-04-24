Dubai: On Sunday, Emirates Draw hosted a live draw for what is touted as the biggest prize pot in the UAE, of Dh100,000,000.
The winning number must match all 7 digits of the chosen random number from right to left. Matching six numbers will give the ticket holder a prize of Dh777,777. The number chosen on Sunday was 5529912, and there were no winners on Sunday.
Seven ticket holders will win a guaranteed Dh77,777 each every week, while matching 5 to 2 numbers of the random chosen number will also get holders prizes of various amounts. Apart from the seven guaranteed winners, listed below, no one has won the first three categories of prizes based on the random number chosen.