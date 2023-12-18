Easy to play

The EASY6 game continuous to confirm its reputation for gaming simplicity and accessibility, offering exponentially higher opportunities to win. Participants simply choose 6 balls out of a pool of only 39.

With its competitive entry ticket for just Dh15, the winner will receive an Epic Dh15 million, presenting an opportunity to upgrade to a life of luxury and lasting peace of mind.

“Congratulations to our third EASY6 Grand Prize Winner and all the fortunate winners," said Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw. "Today is a joyful celebration, a testament to our continuous commitment to making a positive impact on people's lives. The entire Emirates Draw Team is excited, impressively concluding this year and looking forward to more wins and surprises in 2024.

"We firmly believe that this win will not only transform the life of the winner but also ripple through their community. Emirates Draw remains dedicated in its mission to giving back, led by our flagship Coral Reef Restoration Programme, supporting the UAE's sustainability vision.

"As we continue our journey, each win and success story contribute to the ongoing creation of a positive difference, a legacy that extends far beyond this moment," added Alawadhi.

Who is the Grand Prize Winner?

Following a comprehensive verification process, the winner's full details will be shared soon. Emirates Draw encourages participants to stay tuned for further announcements.

In addition to the Grand Prize, EASY6 also celebrated 6 Raffle Draw Winners, each receiving AED 15,000. This added a layer of joy for multiple participants. As the world gears up for the upcoming festive season and New Year, these wins inject an extra dash of happiness and good fortune, all in the spirit of 'For A Better Tomorrow.'

EASY6 is held every Friday, at 9 pm UAE time. To participate, tickets can be purchased on Emirates Draw’s website or app. Don't miss out on the next episode, which will be broadcast Live on December 22, 2023. Stream the excitement on Emirates Draw's multifaceted digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and their official site.

How to join

Book your numbers and join the excitement: Call 800 7777 7777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com. Follow @emiratesdraw on your social media platforms.

Emirates Draw

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator that provides entertainment, innovative gaming platforms and products with a CSR-first approach to supporting individuals and society. A proud organisation rooted in the values of working towards a sustainable future, grounded on social and environmental responsibility principles, positively impacting, and bringing real change one life at a time for its winners. Emirates Draw is committed to giving back to the community through its leading Coral Reef Restoration Programme. The organisation features three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5 delivering millions of dirhams weekly.

