No taker yet for Dh77 million top prize and Dh5.4 million second prize in the weekly draw

Hosts of Emirates Draw announced the results live on its social media channels Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Draw on Saturday celebrated the UAE’s Golden Jubilee as it announced 50 guaranteed winners of Dh7,777, in addition to the usual seven winners of the weekly raffle draw, who each won Dh77,777.

For the special edition, the main draw’s winning seven-digit number was 6170248. In total, there were 598 winners and Dh1,112,846 in prize money was shared amongst the winners.

One participant matched five out of seven digits from right to left and won Dh77,777; three participants matched four out of seven digits and each won Dh7,777, while 53 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777; and 484 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.

First and second prize unclaimed

The second prize still stands at Dh5.4 million until a participant matches six out of seven digits from right to left in the main draw. Participants will have the next opportunity to win Dh77,777,777, said to be the largest grand prize in a draw in UAE history, on Saturday, December 11, at 7pm UAE time.

Live art

During the special live draw event streamed on Emirates Draw Youtube and Facebook channels, Indian artist Akbar Saheb and Filipino artist Nathaniel Alapide showcased their artworks that celebrate the heritage and natural beauty of the UAE.

A resident of the UAE since 1996, Saheb has created more than 1,000 paintings of various mediums and has recently also started making sculptures. At the special show to celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee, Akbar’s masterpiece oil-on-canvas painting, measuring 18x7 feet and titled ‘Past, Present and Future, depicting the trail-blazing trajectory of the UAE, was portrayed to the live audience.

Akbar Saheb with his artwork during the livestream Image Credit: Supplied

In addition, his painting ’50 Horses’ celebrates the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and its success. “Emirates Draw’s Golden Jubilee edition gave more people the opportunity to have a better tomorrow and offered me the chance to display in front of thousands of people my art that celebrates the lives of the UAE’s leaders, past and present,” he said.

Dubai-based Filipino sand artist Alapide has been making sand art on the shores and deserts of the UAE for over eight years. Making his appearance on the special National Day show, he drew the number 50 to celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee along with the Emirates Draw logo using his sand art technique, using a 6x6 sand painting mural.

“I strongly believe that our environment and nature need to be conserved for the future generations and I feel proud to be associated with Emirates Draw due to the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development and preservation of the UAE’s coral reef,” he said.

Nathaniel Alapide speaking about his art during the draw Image Credit: Screengrab

His fascination with creativity started when he was around 10 years old when his father introduced him to an art book containing the works of Picasso, Monet, Matisse among other great painters. The book piqued his interest in art and soon he started to express himself by drawing and painting.

Alapide has been painting since he was young, but he only got into sand art two years ago.

How to participate

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil and coral poly at the Emirates Draw website. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same number.

With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings. The first is a raffle draw where every week seven participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.