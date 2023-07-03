Dubai: Emirates Draw kicked off last weekend with its additional Eid Al Adha raffles across its games, resulting in 18 winners who bagged an all-expenses-paid holiday for themselves and their families. This opportunity allows them to treasure the gift of togetherness, uniting with up to five family members from anywhere in the world for a trip of a lifetime. With the regular weekly games of EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7, Emirates Draw has transformed the lives of 12,824 individuals with a total of Dh670,164 in prizes.
The 18 winners were from diverse regions, including individuals from India, the Philippines, South Africa, Russia, Jordan, Oman, and more. This Emirates Draw’s efforts have resulted in significant contributions towards enriching the UAE’s marine biodiversity through its flagship Coral Reef Restoration programme. A recent notable achievement includes the successful implantation of over 10,000 coral fragments, using environmentally friendly materials throughout the process. As a result, the underwater coral region has expanded by over 7,000 square metres across Khorfakkan and Dibba. This expansion not only enhances the marine ecosystem’s beauty but also creates a thriving habitat for diverse marine life, ensuring its preservation for future generations.