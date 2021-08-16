The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy has a new governance framework for electric vehicle (EV) charging in the emirate. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, in cooperation with concerned parties, has approved a new governance framework for electric vehicle (EV) charging in the emirate. From August 26, a consistent monthly tariff of Dh92 will be added to monthly ADDC/AADC bills until a sub-meter is installed for the EV charging units. Once the charging unit is registered and a sub-meter is installed, a unified tariff of 30 fils per kilowatt hour will be implemented. EV charging unit owners can register and have a sub-meter installed from today.

The approved governance framework mandates the installation of sub-meters on EV charging units in private residences and commercial buildings, defines a unified tariff for all registered units with consumption monitored by Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC), and enhances the public charging system, which currently has 200 charging units available to the public across the emirate.

Electricity consumption will be monitored from the tariff implementation date and as such owners of public and private charging units must register with ADDC or AADC by filling out the registration form available on their websites as soon as possible.

DoE has given owners of private charging units a grace period until December 31 to have a sub-meter installed. ADDC and AADC will install the sub-meter for all registered units for free until year-end. Thereafter, violators will face fines.