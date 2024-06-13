Sharjah National Park and Rolla Park will be open from 9am to 11pm, while all other parks will operate from 4pm to 10pm.

Use official slaughterhouses

The municipality has warned against using street butchers for animal sacrifice during Eid Al Adha week due to health and environmental risks.

Residents are urged to use official abattoirs and avoid door-to-door butchers whose tools may be unsafe.

Permits required for late night business

Commercial establishments wishing to operate after midnight on the first, second, and third days of Eid Al Adha must apply for the necessary permit through the Control and Inspection Service on the municipality's website.

Free parking

Free parking will be available from June 16 to June 18, covering the first three days of Eid. However, this does not apply to seven-day paid parking zones, marked by blue information boards, including Fridays and holidays.

Maintaining a clean city