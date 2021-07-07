Baby camels in the UAE were also sold for Dh6,500 ahead of Eid Al Adha

A livestock vendor takes photographs of cattle with a mobile phone to display on a website for online customers ahead of Eid Al Adha or the 'Festival of Sacrifice'. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: In the lead up to Eid Al Adha, UAE residents have started to budget their cost for this month, which also includes the cost of spending for sacrificial animals.

Eid Al Adha, translated as the Festival of Sacrifice, is expected to fall this year on July 20 in the UAE and is marked by Muslims offering a sacrificial animal (typically a goat or sheep) in gratitude for Allah’s blessings.

Cattle markets and abattoirs are preparing for the Eid rush when the demand to buy livestock is at its peak, but thanks to online apps, the process has now become easier for both parties.

Online apps

Authorities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai have approved a number of apps that offer pre-booking services in municipality abattoirs, allowing the meat to be either delivered to customers’ homes or picked-up from the facility.

In Abu Dhabi, residents have the option to choose between the municipal abattoirs of Zabehaty (My Sacrifice) and Zabeyah Al Jazeera (Al Jazeera Sacrifice).

In Dubai, smart applications offering sacrificial meat include Al Mawashi, Turki, Shabab Al Freej and Dhabayih Aldaar.

Cost of lamb

Gulf News examined the average prices of sacrificial animals offered on the Zabehaty app – approved by the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City – and found that the livestock with the highest price tag was the Najdi and Al Jaziri lamb respectively, with prices ranging from Dh925-980 for 12 kg at six months old. Somali lamb was recorded with the lowest price at a cost of Dh572 for a 12-month-old that weighed 10-13 kg.

According to the app, the price of the Al Nuaimi lamb was set at Dh900 for 11-13 kg (6-8 months), the Kashmiri was Dh686 for 9-12 kg (3-6 month), while from Australia cost Dh905 dirhams for 17-20 kg (7-9 months).

Goats

The price of goats produced in the UAE was Dh800 for 8-10 kg (4-6 months), from Oman was an average of Dh700 for 4-6 kg (2-4 months), Kashmiri goats cost Dh686 for 9- 13 kg (3-6 months), while from Somalia cost Dh572 for 10-13 kg (12 months) and Al Jaziri at Dh733 for 8-11 kg (6 months).

Livestock

The prices for other livestock included cows, calves and camels that all came with a four-digit price tag.