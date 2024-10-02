Madrid: Atletico Madrid were hit with a partial stadium closure for three matches on Wednesday after some supporters threw projectiles onto the pitch during the La Liga derby draw against Real Madrid.

The Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee imposed sanctions specifically on the stand of the Metropolitano stadium known as the Fondo Sur, where the trouble occurred.

Some fans threw lighters and other objects at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was not hit, leading the referee to suspend the match for around 15 minutes.

The disciplinary committee also fined Atletico 45,000 euros ($50,000) for the incidents, which were deemed “very serious” offences.

Spanish champions Real Madrid were leading 1-0 when the match was suspended but Atletico grabbed a late equaliser.