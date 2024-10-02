Liverpool: Arne Slot said he wants Liverpool’s players and fans to show how much they missed the Champions League when the competition returns to Anfield on Wednesday.

The new Liverpool boss is preparing his men to take on Bologna after they beat AC Milan 3-1 in their first match following a season away from Europe’s top club competition.

The Dutchman has hit the ground running after replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool hot seat and is chasing his eighth win in nine matches in all competitions.

The former Feyenoord boss said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that he had experienced “really special” Champions League nights with the Dutch club.

But he said he had been told the atmosphere at Anfield — home of the six-time European champions — would be even more electric.

“What I expect from our players, they’ve missed out on the Champions League for a year, so when they step out on the pitch tomorrow I want to see this, I want to feel this, that they feel like, ‘Oh, we missed this for a season, now a club of this standard we have to be ready’,” he said.

“And I’m hoping and expecting the same from our fans — they’ve missed out on the Champions League for a season and I’m hoping that they feel this desire to show to Europe again, ‘Ah, you missed us because of this’, and that combination should lead to hopefully a very special night for everyone that’s involved in Liverpool.”

Slot also had a gentle jibe at midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who told his own press conference that he was enjoying a certain amount of “freedom” under the new manager.

“We try to have a structure and know where our teammates are going to be, but we have our freedom as well,” said the Argentine World Cup winner.

Slot said he was pleased to hear Mac Allister’s views but underlined, smiling, that he was the man in charge.

“When we don’t have the ball there is no room for freedom, then it’s just hard work and do what you have to do within the structure,” he said.

“But when we have the ball, especially in the last third of the pitch, then we also rely on the individual quality ... and they should feel freedom, even though they might not have it as much as he thinks he has. But it’s good that they feel it that way.”