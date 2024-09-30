Dubai: The second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur was threating to be a washout after very little action on the first three days of the match.

But on the fourth day when play finally resumed, several records and 18 wickets tumbled. The eventful day promised a thrilling final day’s play at Green Park Stadium.

Bangladesh are 26 for two, still 26 runs behind India’s first innings total.

The eventful Monday saw Indian talisman Virat Kohli surpass 27,000 international runs, becoming the fastest to reach the milestone while Ravindra Jadeja crossed the 300-wicket mark in Tests. But Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma grabbed the day’s honours as their blistering start ensured that Indian team broke records for fastest 50, 100, 150 and 200 in Test totals, erasing England and Australia’s record and bettering their own marks for the fastest 100 and 150 runs.

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Khaled Ahmed. Image Credit: AFP

After dismissing Bangladesh to 233, who resumed the day at 107 for three, the hosts went on the rampage to continue their push for a win and declared their innings at 285 for nine in 34.4 overs at a run rate of 8.22.

Sharma and Jaiswal reached 51 in just three overs, clearly showing their intentions. The Indian batters continued their assault all the way, despite Bangladesh operating with seven fielders on the boundary line. Both joined together to break England’s record of 26-ball fifty, which they set against the West Indies earlier this year at Trent Bridge.

The fall of wickets didn’t deter India as Shubman Gill, Kohli and KL Rahul feasted on the attack to put Bangladesh under pressure on the final day of the Test on Tuesday.

Jaiswal smashed 72 off 51 balls including 12 fours and two sixes as India reached 100 off just 61 balls, breaking their own record for the fastest start to a Test innings.

It beat the 74 balls they faced to reach the mark against the West Indies last year. Kohli, who hit 47 off 35 balls, continued to plunder runs and he surpassed legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 27,000 runs.

Kohli achieved the feat in 594 innings, 29 less than the Master Blaster, who scored the runs in 623 runs during his illustrious career.

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara achieved the feat in 648 innings, while former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting scored the runs in 650 innings.

As Kohli continued to pull off his effortless drives and eye-catching stroke play, he looked destined for an extended stay on the crease.

But his attempt to play across the line led to his downfall. Shakib Al Hasan’s delivery kept low and sneaked past Kohli’s bat and pad. Kohli now boasts of 27,012 international runs.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma (right) share a chat during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match against Bangladesh. Image Credit: AFP

Fastest to reach team 200

India had crossed the 200-run mark in the 29th over, bettering Australia’s score against Pakistan in Sydney in 2017. Bangladesh spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took four wickets each, while Rahul scored his 15th half-century in 33 balls.

Earlier in the day, Indian left-arm spinner Jadeja took the final Bangladesh wicket of Khaled Ahmed, caught and bowled, to reach 300 Test wickets.

He became the seventh Indian bowler to reach 300 on a list headed by Anil Kumble with 619 Test victims.

“It’s special when you achieve something for India. I’ve been playing Tests for 10 years now and finally I’ve reached this milestone. I’m proud of myself and feeling happy and good. It’s special and will forever remain with me. As a youngster I started with white-ball cricket and everyone used to tell me I was a white-ball cricketer. But I worked hard with the red ball and finally all the hardwork has paid off. As a batter I always try to give myself some time, I react to the ball and score accordingly,” the 35-year-old all-rounder told the official broadcaster.

Bangladesh had resumed at 107-3 under clear skies after rain and a soggy outfield had washed out the whole of Saturday and Sunday. Only 35 overs had been possible on Friday’s opening day.

Left-hander Mominul, who began the day on 40, reached his 13th Test hundred before lunch with a boundary off Ashwin.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.