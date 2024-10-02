Trained individually

However, he travelled with the Real squad to France on Tuesday, raising the possibility that he could return in time to feature for his new club in his home country.

“He has recovered quickly. He only trained individually yesterday and he has not lost any of his physical condition,” Ancelotti told reporters in Lille on Tuesday.

“Today he will train with the rest of the team and then we will make the right decision, bearing in mind that the last thing we want to do is take a risk.”

Ancelotti added: “If there is no risk, he will play from the first minute.”

Mbappe, 25, had hoped to come up against his 17-year-old brother Ethan, who left Paris Saint-Germain for Lille during the close season. However, the younger Mbappe is sidelined due to injury.

Real, the reigning European champions, began their defence of the title with a 3-1 win at home to Stuttgart two weeks ago, with Mbappe among the scorers in that game.

He has netted seven times in nine games in all competitions since joining Real from PSG.