Dubai: The second edition of the DP World International League T20 Development Tournament provides another opportunity to the UAE future starts to showcase their talents and impress the ILT20 franchises ahead of Season 3. Six teams will compete in the 18-match tournament that will be played on a single-league basis and begins at the ICC Academy Oval 1 on October 6.
The teams were selected via a draft last week — each of the six sides comprises 15 players and includes UAE’s star national players and DP World ILT20 participants.
At the end of the tournament, another round of the Player Selection Draft will take place for the Season 3 of the DP World ILT20.
Each of the six franchises will complete their UAE selections according to the minimum requirement of four per squad.
A total of 12 UAE players were retained by teams during the retention window and an additional 12 additional players will be picked from the Development Tournament.
Squads:
Desert Vipers Development: Abdullah Kayani, Basil Hameed, Danish Qureshi, Daniel Pawson, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Shamsudheen, Khuzaima Bin Anwer, Lovepreet Singh, Shahbaz Ali, Taimoor Ali, Tanish Suri, Uddish Suri, Wahab Hassan, Wasim Akram and Zeeshan Abid.
Dubai Capitals Development: Ali Abid, Farhan Khan, Hafiz Almas Ayub, Haider Ali, Hilal Noor, Junaid Khan Afridi, Ibrar Ahmed Shah, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Adeeb Usmani, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Zohaib, Nasir Faraz, Omid Rahman, Raja Akifullah and Safeer Tariq.
Gulf Giants Development: Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Hameed Khan, Muhammad Aftab Javed, Muhammad Haider Shah, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saghit Khan, Muhammad Zuhaib Zubair, Neel Hegde, Salman Saleem, Shival Bawa, Samal Udawaththa, Uzair Haider, Vriitya Aravind and Zeeshan Naseer.
ILT20 Marvels: Abdul Rehman Nasir, Ahmad Tariq, Aryansh Sharma, Aryan Saxena, Harsh Desai, Madhav Manoj Nair, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nilansh Keswani, Sabir Ali, Sanchit Sharma, Shahzaib Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Zahoor Khan and Zawar Farid.
ILT20 Pearls: Adithya Shetty, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Ethan D’Souza, Harshit Seth, Kamran Atta, Matiullah, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Prithvi Madhu, Rohan Mustafa, Shahrukh Ahmed, Usaid Amin and Yassir Kaleem.
ILT20 Thunderbolts: Abdul Ghaffar, Awais Ali Shah, Hamdam Tahir, Hazrat Luqman, Junaid Siddique, Luqman Faisal, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Muhammad Aftab Alam, Muhammad Jawadullah, Raees Ahmad, Rahul Chopra, Ronak Panoly, Simranjeet Singh and Umair Ali Khan.
Schedule (all 18 matches to be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1 — Dubai):
October 6: ILT20 Marvels vs Desert Vipers Development, 5pm
October 6: Dubai Capitals Development vs Gulf Giants Development, 9pm
October 7: ILT20 Thunderbolts vs ILT20 Pearls, 5pm
October 7: Gulf Giants Development vs ILT20 Marvels, 9pm
October 8: ILT20 Pearls vs Dubai Capitals Development, 5pm
October 8: Desert Vipers Development vs ILT20 Thunderbolts, 9pm
October 9: Dubai Capitals Development vs ILT20 Marvels, 5pm
October 9: Gulf Giants Development vs Desert Vipers Development, 9pm
October 11: ILT20 Thunderbolts vs Gulf Giants Development, 5pm
October 11: ILT20 Pearls vs ILT20 Marvels, 9pm
October 12: Desert Vipers Development vs Dubai Capitals Development, 5pm
October 12: ILT2o Marvels vs ILT20 Thunderbolts, 9pm
October 13: Desert Vipers vs ILT20 Pearls, 7pm
October 14: ILT20 Thunderbolts vs Dubai Capitals Development, 5pm
October 14: ILT20 Pearls vs Gulf Giants Development, 9pm
October 15: First semi-final, 5pm
October 15: Second semi-final, 9pm
October 16: Final, 7pm.