The last time the Gunners lifted silverware in the English top flight, Saka was only two years old. During that unforgettable season, Arsenal went undefeated throughout the league, earning the nickname 'the Invincibles' under Arsène Wenger.

In 2022/23 they finished just shy of Manchester City in second, before narrowly losing out on the title on the final day last season after City won their final 10 games to clinch their fourth consecutive title by two points.

Currently sitting third in the table after six games this season, which included a thrilling 2-2 draw with City at the Etihad, Saka believes this could be the year Arsenal returns to the top of the podium once again.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year [that we can win the title],” Saka told CBS Sports after scoring in Arsenal’s victory over Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday.

“I think we’ve been close the last two years and we’re getting closer but this hopefully will be the year.”

Saka, who has established himself as one of the league’s star players in recent years, is hungry for success after the club’s near-misses in the last two seasons.

“Previous years, I’ve come runners-up a lot,” the 23-year-old told Amazon Prime.

“It’s just that spirit in me that I want to win this season and of course, I believe in myself a lot. With those two things, it helps. We believe in ourselves, we believe we’re a top team. We showed that tonight. I did tell the boys we have to make a statement when big teams are coming to the Emirates.”

Can Arsenal get over the line?

Arsenal have made significant strides under Mikel Arteta in recent seasons, but Manchester City have always seemed to be one step ahead. Pep Guardiola's side has become so accustomed to winning the title that stopping them in their quest for a record-extending fifth consecutive title seems almost impossible.

However, Arteta bolstered his squad during the summer with key additions like Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino, and the return of Jurrien Timber from injury feels like a brand-new signing. The Gunners appear stronger than ever and are eager to reclaim their place at the top table of English football.