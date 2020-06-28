Image Credit:

The journey with Westford for any student begins with the end in mind: employability. The classroom discussions and industry interactions are designed with input from the experts to develop students beyond the curriculum. The projects and assignments ensure that the vocational development of the learners is a key priority. Regular interactions and shadowing with successful CEOs and business leaders offer the students an edge over their counterparts in other universities.

The modules offered to the undergraduate students during the first two years of Higher National Diploma with Pearson and the final year with Liverpool John Moores University in the UK are rich in content and experience to launch the students for a promising start in their career. Apart from a BA Hons in Business Management, they are also offered certificate courses on soft skills.

The best advice for every student aspiring for a global qualification would be to choose an appropriate qualification in the UAE that offers them a globally recognised qualification that provides an option to continue their education at a later stage outside the UAE. Westford offers this option and counsels students to not lose the most valuable resource during the pandemic: time.