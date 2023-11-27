Albert Einstein probably knew what he was talking about when he famously said, “True education is about teaching how to think, not what to think.” The famed scientist’s words don’t hold any truer meaning than it does today, with higher institutions of learning looking to choose unique pathways to connect with and impart education to students while prepping them for jobs of the future.

Steering away from convention to create novel choices in knowledge dissemination is something many of the UAE’s premier universities are excelling at. For Dr Dima Jamali, Dean, School of Management, Canadian University Dubai, for instance, it is all about focusing on reshaping education for sustainability, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Disruptive models nurture curiosity

“We're making a shift by integrating sustainability principles into our curriculum and providing dynamic, interdisciplinary programmes. Entrepreneurship is more than a course—it's a mindset we cultivate. Innovation is a priority, incorporating technologies like AI for an immersive learning experience,” says Dr Jamali. Meghavi Banerjee, Director – Strategic Alliances at Lincoln University of Business & Management, draws a sector-based parallel and believes education, like every other industry is prone to disruption.

Meghavi Banerjee

“It is imperative to keep learners’ needs in mind and pay attention to evolving trends. Pedagogy, learning outcomes, and application to the real business world need to be incorporated in the programmes,” says Banerjee. While a lot of these ideas are generated through discussion and gaining unique perspectives from observation, education management are happy to say that inspiration is also sought beyond the four walls of their institutions.

Inspired to create

Dr Jamali reveals that at the Canadian University Dubai, inspiration is drawn from contemporary best practices, transformative management paradigms, prestigious and cutting-edge industry conferences, and UN Conferences on emerging higher education trends such as digitisation and sustainability. “To implement these unique educational models, we provide our faculty and staff with ongoing training, skill enhancement opportunities, and encourage active participation in relevant conferences, ensuring they are equipped to deliver these innovative approaches effectively,” she says.

Hanil Haridas

For Hanil Haridas, Executive Director, Demont Institute of Management and Technology, inspiration stems from recognising the evolving needs of the professional landscape. “Emphasising a departure from conventional methods, we integrate experiential learning, industry collaboration, and a global perspective into our curriculum. The aim is to ensure our students not only excel academically but also thrive in the practical challenges of the modern workplace,” he explains.

Unique approaches to knowledge dissemination are collectively expected to act as a catalyst in the evolution of the higher education system in the UAE over the next five years as well, say educationists.

Growth sectors in education in next five years

Banerjee from the Lincoln University of Business & Management believes that with the UAE being a frontrunner in research and technology, the nation would attract new talent in various fields of education. “Besides core IT and business education, there will be growth in the vocation education sector as well, catering to demand for short term certification in data analytics, AI and Metaverse, digital marketing, compliance, project management, hospitality, language training, sports, teacher training, health, coaching and entrepreneurship.”

Dr Jamali shares the belief on sectoral evolution over the next five years, with the focus being primarily on technology integration, STEM education, and sustainability. “This will be facilitated through strengthened academia-industry collaborations, expanded global partnerships, flexible learning options, and a strong emphasis on developing soft skills. These advancements are in line with the UAE's Vision 2040, aiming to establish a diverse, inclusive and future-ready education system.”

Das believes the growth of the education sector in the next five years to be transformative. “The UAE's higher education system will witness a transformative shift towards flexibility and technology integration, he says, adding, “personalized learning, industry collaborations, and an emphasis on research will define the landscape, producing graduates ready for the dynamic demands of the global workforce.”

POINTERS TO APPLYING FOR JANUARY 2024 INTAKE

Representatives from the UAE’s top higher education institutions share their views

Mohammad Elmoshnib, Registrar, Canadian University Dubai

• Choose Wisely: Opt for Accredited Excellence | Select a university accredited by UAE’s Ministry of Education, with an emphasis on employability and academic potential. Prioritize institutions that excel in top international rankings.

• Engage and Connect: FamiliariSe yourself with the campus, connect with faculty and staff.

• Prepare in Advance: Complete Documentation Promptly | Ensure early submission of your application for an improved chance at registration.

Are there any specific points students ought to avoid when applying for university?

Avoid relying solely on friends; prioritiSe the flexibility of the class schedule.

Bibin Thomas, Managing Director, Lincoln University of Business and Management

• Course Alignment: Ensure that the university offers specific courses or programs that align with your academic and career goals. Thoroughly review the course catalog, curriculum, and faculty expertise to guarantee a suitable match for your aspirations.

• Application Deadlines: Pay close attention to application deadlines. Missing deadlines can jeopardize your chances of acceptance. Be proactive and submit all required documents well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles and to present a strong and well-prepared application.

• Financial Planning: Consider the cost of education, including tuition, accommodation, and living expenses. Look into available scholarships, financial aid options, and part-time work opportunities. Adequate financial planning ensures a smooth academic journey without unnecessary financial strain.

Points to avoid when applying to university

• Incomplete Applications: Ensure that all required documents and information are included in your application. Incomplete applications can lead to delays or, in some cases, rejection. Double-check that you have provided all necessary materials before submission.

• Overlooking admission criteria: Familiarise yourself with the university's admission criteria and ensure you meet or exceed them. Ignoring these requirements may result in a rejected application. Pay attention to academic prerequisites, language proficiency, and any additional criteria specified by the university.

• Neglecting research: Don't apply to a university without thorough research. Consider factors like campus culture, faculty reputation, and available resources. Choosing a university without adequate knowledge may lead to a mismatch between your expectations and the actual university environment. Research extensively to make an informed decision.

Hanil Haridas, Executive Director, Demont Institute of Management and Technology

When considering applications for the January 2024 intake, students should prioritize three key factors. • Firstly, ensure that the university of choice offers programs aligned with your career goals, providing a pathway to your desired profession.

• Secondly, delve into faculty profiles, researching their expertise and industry experience, as this contributes significantly to the quality of education.

• Last but not least, look for universities that actively foster global exposure and collaborations, enhancing the overall learning experience.

Conversely, applicants should avoid common pitfalls during the application process. Procrastination can be detrimental, so it's crucial not to delay; meeting the deadline ensures a timely and thorough submission. Additionally, overlooking admission requirements is a risk; a meticulous understanding of criteria helps avoid oversights. Finally, crafting a generic application can diminish your chances; tailor each application to highlight your unique qualities, creating a distinct and competitive edge in the selection process.

