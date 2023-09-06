Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has cemented its commitment to fostering strong ties with Türkiye by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Council of Higher Education in Turkey.

This MoU paves the way for the development and enhancement of collaborative degree programs spanning bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels, as well as an agreement to explore additional avenues of cooperation.

The Ministry’s primary objective is to collaborate with Türkiye in increasing the enrollment of Turkish students in universities based in the UAE.

According to the terms of the MoU, both parties aim to exchange knowledge and expertise in scientific and educational domains, with a particular focus on scientific research, higher education regulations, and quality assurance frameworks.

Furthermore, the MoU seeks to establish partnerships between higher education institutions in both countries through direct agreements, conferences, seminars, courses, educational exhibitions, and lectures on topics of mutual interest.

The official signing ceremony took place in Turkey and was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Education, and Professor Dr. Erol Özvar, President of the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye.

Cooperation

Among the attendees was Saif Rashed Al Mazroui, Advisor to the Minister of Education, along with senior officials from the education sector in both nations. Dr. Al Falasi emphasised the significance of strengthening UAE-Turkey relations, which are grounded in productive cooperation and robust strategic partnerships benefiting both nations’ citizens.

He highlighted how the educational partnership, encompassing numerous programs and initiatives, aligns with the UAE and Türkiye's shared agreements in investment, economics, and the space sector. Dr. Al Falasi reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to nurturing these bilateral ties in line with the developmental visions and strategic directions of both countries, ultimately contributing to the creation of a knowledge-based economy.

Dr. Al Falasi stated, “At the Ministry of Education, we continue to collaborate with our international partners in governments and educational institutions to explore new avenues of cooperation and exchange knowledge and experiences. Our objective is to enhance educational outcomes and empower our students academically and professionally, thus bolstering the UAE’s competitiveness across all sectors.”